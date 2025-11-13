West Kelowna News

5 arrested in raid of suspected West Kelowna drug house

5 arrested in raid

Photo: RCMP The operation was conducted on Oct. 31 at a home on Boucherie Road, where officers seized approximately 150 grams of suspected illegal drugs, drug trafficking equipment, several replica firearms, and an altered shotgun, police said.

A raid on a suspected drug house in West Kelowna led to the seizure of drugs and weapons, and five arrests, RCMP say.

The operation was conducted on Oct. 31 at a home on Boucherie Road, where officers seized approximately 150 grams of suspected illegal drugs, drug trafficking equipment, several replica firearms, and an altered shotgun, police said.

“This investigation highlights our continued efforts to identify and disrupt those involved in the distribution of harmful substances in our community,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney, officer in charge of the West Kelowna Crime Reduction Unit, said in a media release.

“Our teams remain committed to targeting organized drug activity that contributes to violence and impacts the safety of our residents.”

A week earlier, police raided another home, seizing more drugs and arresting two individuals. Investigators have not confirmed whether the two operations are connected.

According to police, recent coordinated enforcement initiatives have had a measurable impact in reducing street-level drug trafficking and continue to improve safety for residents and businesses in West Kelowna.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity or related criminal behaviour is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.