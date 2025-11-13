West Kelowna News

Cariboo man jailed for showing pornography to child

Jailed for grooming child

Photo: File photo A Cariboo man was sentenced to six-months in jail for showing pornography to a child in West Kelowna.

A Cariboo man who was convicted of grooming a child in West Kelowna by showing her pornography was handed a six-month jail sentence earlier this week.

Following a trial in Kelowna last year, the 65-year-old man was convicted of making sexually explicit material available to a child for the purpose of facilitating a sexual offence.

Castanet is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the victim, which is covered under a publication ban. Castanet will refer to the accused as AP and the victim as FV, but these are not their real initials.

During the trial, the Crown alleged AP abused the young child between 2013 and 2018, when FV was between seven and 13 years old. At the time, FV's father was in a relationship with AP's daughter.

While AP lived in a small community in the Cariboo region, the offending occurred in West Kelowna.

When she was 16, FV told her parents that AP had abused her and showed her pornography. She also said he showed her videos of him and his wife having sex and showed her sexually explicit online video games.

FV said AP told her she would be the smartest kid in her sex ed classes at school and that the videos would be “our secret.”

AP admitted to showing FV pornography, but claimed he had done so to teach her about safe sex, as he was concerned that she was going to get pregnant. FV was nine or 10 years old when he showed her the videos.

But while AP claimed the pornographic videos were shown for educational purposes, Judge Dave Ruse said AP's version of events made “little to no sense,” and he convicted him of the single charge in September 2024.

Judge Ruse noted the videos were not educational in nature, but were from the adult pornographic website Pornhub.

“At no time did [AP] ever discuss with [FV] how to avoid getting pregnant, avoid sexually transmitted diseases or safe sexual practices,” Judge Ruse said when convicting AP.

“In my view, the purpose for which [AP] showed [FV] sexually explicit material was to facilitate an offence... to familiarize and normalize this child to what would otherwise be an adult activity, thereby making it easier for [FV] to accept engaging in this type of sexual activity with [AP].”

But AP was acquitted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, with Judge Ruse ruling that he was left with “reasonable doubt” about some of the claims that FV made at trial.

More than a year after AP was convicted, he was sentenced in Kelowna court on Monday to six months in jail, the mandatory minimum sentence that a conviction of making sexually explicit materials available to child carries.

He has spent no time in custody prior to Monday's sentencing.

He'll be eligible to apply for full parole after serving one-third of his sentence – two months behind bars.

AP's sentencing hearing was delayed several times. It was initially set for April of this year, before it was rescheduled to June. It's not clear why it was finally postponed to November.