COSAR search for missing West Kelowna woman comes up empty

Photo: COSAR COSAR spend Saturday searching for missing West Kelowna woman

Nearly two dozen searchers, four dog teams, and a drone unit scoured Mount Boucherie today in the ongoing search for 65-year-old Renee Leclerc, a West Kelowna woman who has been missing for over a week.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said the search turned up no sign of Leclerc.

“We've been stood down for the night and are awaiting further direction from the RCMP,” COSAR reported.

Leclerc was last seen at her home near Ponderosa Road. Police have expressed deep concern for her well-being and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

On Saturday, COSAR volunteers assisted the West Kelowna RCMP in a coordinated search that began at 7 a.m., focusing on trails and surrounding areas of Mount Boucherie.

Leclerc is described as a white female, about five-foot-five, weighing 149 pounds, with grey hair.

Police say she may appear disoriented if found. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or 911 and quote file number 2025-66089.