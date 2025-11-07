West Kelowna News

Search continues for missing West Kelowna senior

Senior missing for a week

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna RCMP are looking for 65-year-old Renee Leclerc

Police and search and rescue crews continue to look for Renee Leclerc, 65, a West Kelowna woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Leclerc was last known to be at her home near Ponderosa Road. Police say they are very concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

On Saturday, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) volunteers will assist West Kelowna RCMP in a coordinated search of the Mount Boucherie area, beginning at 7 a.m.

“Approximately two dozen SAR members, including four dog teams, will be searching the trails and surrounding areas of Mt. Boucherie throughout the day,” COSAR said. “Residents may notice searchers, vehicles, and drones operating in the area as part of this coordinated effort.”

COSAR is asking the public to give search teams space to work and to keep pets leashed to avoid interfering with the search dogs.

Leclerc is described as a white female, about five-foot-five, weighing 149 pounds with grey hair.

Police said Leclerc may appear disoriented if found. Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or 911, and quote file number 2025-66089.