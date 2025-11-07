West Kelowna News

Hundreds of trees coming down along Westside Road after repeated power outages

600 trees being removed

Photo: Marianne Dahl Trees across the power lines near Bear Creek Road on Friday October 24, 2025.

Speaking out appears to have paid off for those who live along a stretch of Westside Road hit by repeated power outages in recent weeks.

BC Hydro crews were out Thursday, starting to remove danger trees on Crown land and private property that threaten to bring down power lines. It’s something the Wilson’s Landing and Communities Society had been asking for in an email and letter-writing campaign launched earlier this week. Their efforts appear to have paid off.

“They’re telling me that they’ve been working for a while and planned to start this week. Well, that’s good, but I do find it convenient,” said community association president Blanche Beda.

Regardless, she and many others in the Wilson’s Landing and Traders Cove areas are glad to see crews out.

“I do know this takes a lot of time and a lot of different chess pieces to coordinate, particularly when it’s with private land owners,” said Beda, noting that they were doing a “happy dance” when they learned BC Hydro was starting work.

She is asking private land owners to respond as soon as possible to any calls from BC Hydro about removing trees from their property, so the work gets done quickly.

Most of the trees were damaged in the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire. While BC Hydro took many out immediately after the fire while rebuilding its electrical system in the area, recent weather has added to the urgency to remove the remaining danger trees amid constant power outages.

“Unfortunately, the string of weather that we’ve had, with the high winds and a lot of rain, that’s caused a lot of trees to come down and a lot of them have fallen onto our power lines, which has caused this string of outages,” explained Dave Cooper, public affairs coordinator for BC Hydro.

A site assessment identified approximately 600 trees slated for removal or trimming along a 15-kilometre stretch of Westside Road over the next three months. Crews could also be back in the spring.

“We want to make sure that we get the ones that we can immediately identify as being an issue and if there are additional trees that get identified later on, then we’ll certainly come back out and do that,” said Cooper.

While Beda is pleased with the action by BC Hydro, she points out that there are other trees, not threatening power lines but at risk of falling across Westside Road and cutting off access for residents and emergency responders. Her understanding is that those trees would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Getting the danger trees removed is the latest post-fire concern for Westside Road residents. The next could be how to ensure slope stability. Earlier this year, a man died when his vehicle was swept into Okanagan Lake by a landslide near Wilson’s Landing.

“They are taking out a lot of trees,” said Beda. “And yes, that is a concern, especially since this is on private land.

“You can’t tell when your slope gets too destabilized. But yes, that is a concern, that next spring, if we get rains and the trees are gone….It’s another risk after a wildfire.”