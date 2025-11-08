West Kelowna News

West Kelowna councillor wants city to regulate the spread of noxious weeds and invasive trees

West Kelowna councillor Garrett Millsap is making good on one of his campaign priorities.

Millsap introduced a notice of motion at the conclusion of this week's council meeting seeking to establish a bylaw to control the spread of noxious weeds and invasive trees.

“With the agricultural community in West Kelowna and more specifically the grape industry, we have a proliferation of what is called the Tree of Heaven,” Millsap told Castanet News.

“It's an Asian descent tree that has been brought over because people thought it looked nice.

“It is the only tree that can harbour the lanternfly moth and if that moth ever comes into West Kelowna and lands in those trees, it decimates everything.”

Millsap said he was shocked to learn the city does not have a bylaw specific to the control of such species of noxious weeds and trees.

A year ago, the Regional District of Central Okanagan enacted a bylaw banning the Tree of Heaven, Siberian Elm and Russian Olive.

But it’s the Tree of Heaven that is at the top of the list.

In bringing forth the bylaw to the regional district, chief bylaw enforcement officer Dan Maja said the tree has the ability to release toxins into the ground and completely take over an area.

Kelowna and Lake Country also have similar bylaws.

“Why is West Kelowna the only municipality that doesn't have a bylaw?

“We need a bylaw, not so we can go out and hammer on people but so we can educate people.”

Millsap’s motion, if adopted by his council colleagues at a future meeting, would ask staff to develop a noxious weed and invasive tree bylaw for council’s consideration.