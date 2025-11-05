West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council still not happy with recommended park naming policy

Photo: City of West Kelowna Park naming policy going back to the drawing board

West Kelowna council is sending staff back to the drawing board yet again to make changes to the city’s park naming policy.

This will be the third time staff has been asked to prepare a policy for the naming of new parks in the city.

In the summer, council asked that the policy be reworked after determining names for four new parks using the old policy were “bland.”

Parks manager Mark Roberts told council Tuesday the new policy is aimed at encouraging community involvement and supporting meaningful names in a commemorative and engaging manner.

“The naming standards and selection of those names are recommended to focus primarily around environmental features reflecting neighbourhood characteristics, physical reference such as streets and landmarks as well as the commemoration council had requested as part of our previous conversation,” said Roberts.

He said when naming a park it’s important to think about how people will find that park in the future and that it has an identity within the neighbourhood and the community.

The policy would also discourage the use of historical figures.

Roberts said there is a growing shift around North America away from naming civic properties after individuals.

“Some of those reasons include political polarization and community division, challenges with the legacies of those individuals in the long term as new information becomes available, difficulty in achieving broad consensus in an individual's legacy as well, qualifications for recognition can be subjective among the recommending committee.”

The policy, said Roberts, recommends names based on historical events or milestones such as Wildfire Park.

That didn’t sit well with council.

“I understand the concerns about being politically correct, but in my view, there is a time when political correctness goes too far and this is one of those instances,” said Coun. Rick de Jong.

“I am not prepared to support dropping commemorative names of individuals from our past in this community. We have founding members of this community…this is an opportunity to recognize some of them.”

De Jong cited the naming of the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, a facility “deeply entrenched in this community.”

“That is a prime example of what we would be losing.”

Coun. Jason Friesen reminded council several streets in the city are named after influential and significant individuals and there are many more that deserve the same kind of recognition.

“We have people who are liked, loved and respected in this community who worked to create what we have today,” added Coun. Carol Zanon.

“As time is passing by their memory is going, going, going and for some of those folks, it may already be gone.”

Council unanimously voted to defer a decision until staff can rework that part of the policy and bring it back to council.