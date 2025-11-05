West Kelowna News

West Kelowna problem house raided; two arrests made

Problem house raided

Two people were taken into custody and a significant cache of drugs was seized after a police raid of a problem West Kelowna home, RCMP say.

“This investigation represents our commitment to disrupting violent and organized drug activity in our community," Staff Sgt Brendan Dolan West Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

"The presence of fentanyl, weapons, and other controlled substances poses a serious threat to public safety, and our officers are dedicated to preventing these dangerous drugs from being distributed in our neighbourhoods."

During the warrant execution of 1520 Ponderosa Rd. on Oct. 23, West Kelowna RCMP said their officers seized a significant quantity of controlled substances and weapons, including a .22 calibre handgun, various calibre ammunition, three replica firearms, prohibited stun gun, approximately 280 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of methamphetamine, 59 grams of MDMA, 600 mL of GHB and 306 grams of cocaine.

This enforcement action is part of the RCMP’s ongoing efforts to target drug trafficking networks impacting the safety of West Kelowna residents.

The West Kelowna RCMP Drug Section took the lead and were assisted with West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), West Kelowna RCMP Frontline policing and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT).