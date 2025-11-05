West Kelowna News

Gosset Road residents bring safety concerns to West Kelowna council

Street too busy for residents

Photo: Google Street View Gosset Road

West Kelowna council wants staff to bring forward a report on Gosset Road after safety issues on the one block street were brought to its attention.

Resident Rita Taylor told council the road is constantly used as a bypass for motorists trying to avoid the traffic lights and congestion on Highway 97.

“It’s being treated as a traffic corridor instead of a residential block,” said Taylor.

She said traffic counting strips showed in excess of 4,000 vehicles a day travelling on a street with only 17 homes.

Over four hours on two different days in October, she said the community speed watch volunteers clocked 901 vehicles, 120 of which were travelling more than 10 kilometres over the speed limit.

“Volunteers said they would be hard pressed to find those numbers on Boucherie Road.

“Speed reductions have been ignored and not enforced.”

Taylor is asking that a paved sidewalk be put down on the south side of the street with a raised curb so vehicles can’t park on it.

Residents would also like the centre line of the road painted. There is presently no centre white line on that stretch of Gosset.

Council has asked for a staff report on pedestrian safety and speed control concerns no later than the second meeting in January.