Westside Road residents organize in the face of persistent power outages

MLA calls out province

Photo: Lara MacDonald Trees down on Westside Road.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

The MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland has now commented on the persistent power outages impacting Westside Road residents in Traders Cover and Wilson's Landing.

Macklin McCall says the power outages and frequent road closures represent a major inconvenience and safety concern for both residents and visitors.

"BC Hydro must take proactive measures to address danger trees in this corridor. Two years after the McDougall Creek wildfire, many burnt trees remain standing and each storm brings new hazards," said McCall.

Residents have begun organizing an email and letter writing campaign to highlight the dangers associated with the power outages and the subsequent road closures.

"If someone suffers a medical emergency during a closure, the consequences could be tragic," McCall said.

"I am calling on the provincial government and BC Hydro to work on an accelerated vegetation management plan for Westside Road."

"This means removing high-risk trees before winter, improving communication with residents and ensuring emergency access remains uncompromised. Public safety cannot wait for the next outage or accident."

The MLA says his office has contacted the Ministry of Forests about the issue.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

A group of residents living along Westside Road are banding together after experiencing multiple power outages as a result of trees coming down on BC Hydro power lines.

Power was knocked out again on Saturday as 274 BC Hydro customers in the Traders Cove area were left without power between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., on top of multiple power outages over the past several weeks.

Blanche Beda, president of the Wilson's Landing and Communities Society, has started an email and letter writing campaign to try and make the community's voices heard by BC Hydro and the government.

"The last month has been quite frustrating for people," says Beda.

She's calling on people from Traders Cove to Shelters Cove to participate in a email campaign in hopes of getting all the dead and dangerous trees removed.

Beda lives in the section of Wilson's Landing that has been hit very hard by power outages recently. Not including this past weekend's power outage, Breda says her area was without power from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 until 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

"We were without power for 34 hours, over four outages, four trees. It was down more than it was up."

Castanet spoke to BC Hydro about its danger tree policy and was told that the utility relies heavily on residents reporting any leaning trees.

But Beda says the trees that were heavily damaged during the McDougall Creek wildfire "don't lean, they fall. They must be removed proactively."

She says many of the damaged trees have had their root systems completely burned out.

"Our ultimate goal, and we know it may not be realistic, but any of the dead trees that are tall enough to hit the power line or the road, let's get rid of them," Beda says.

Aside from the inconvenience the power outages pose, Beda says there are other safety issues.

"One of these times the odds are it's going to hit somebody, just like that landslide."

During a time sensitive medical emergency, every minute counts, and if Westside Road is closed, any delays could make getting to hospital even longer, she said.

"If we were having a heart attack or a stroke, you would have added more than two hours to get to a hospital in one of those situations."

Beda believes ultimately this type of situation should fall on the provincial government as a part of broader wildfire recovery.

The group has reached out to the RDCO and local MLA Macklin McCall, but so far has not received a response.

Until she receives a response, Breda is encouraging everyone who has been impacted by the power outages to send an email to [email protected].

"We're literally raising our voices to let them know what's going on here. We need your help," says Beda.

BC Hydro is asking anyone who sees a downed power line to contact them at 1-800-224-9376.