Jewelry drive launched by West Kelowna business planning to go province wide

Photo: Carolily Danielle (left) and Donna (right) Scheven or Carolily.

A unique month-long charitable endeavor has kicked off in the Central Okanagan.

This is the third year of a jewelry drive spearheaded by the mother-daughter duo behind West Kelowna’s Carolily. Running through the month of November, the drive invites community members to donate gently used jewelry to Mamas for Mamas.

“Over the past two years, we have collected & donated over 4,000 pieces of jewelry,” said Carolily co-founder Danielle Scheven. “The community’s support has been incredible and we are excited for another great year.”

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis, providing much-needed relief from poverty-related struggles.

Donna Scheven, Carolily’s designer, said, “We believe in supporting women in our community, and this jewelry drive allows us to extend love and kindness to those in need. Many of us have jewelry we no longer wear, and donating it can help another woman feel supported, uplifted and beautiful.

Next year, they are hoping to take the campaign province wide.

"We look forward to expanding our Jewelry Drive next year," says Danielle. "We'll be looking for drop-off locations across the province for 2026!”

Jewelry donations can be dropped off this month at the following locations:

PostNet, West Kelowna

Olive & Elle, downtown Kelowna

Strut Footwear, Lower Mission

The donation deadline is November 30. For more information or to get involved, please email Danielle Scheven at [email protected] or visit carolily.com.