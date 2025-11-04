West Kelowna News

Ninth annual Festival of Trees fundraisers returns to Mission Hill Nov. 21

Photo: Mission Hill Estate Winery The ninth annual Festival of Trees kicks off on Friday, Nov. 21.

West Kelowna's Mission Hill Family Estate will once again become a winter wonderland with the return of its annual Festival of Trees.

This will be the ninth year for the community event fundraiser, which supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. The winery will host its kickoff event on Friday, Nov. 21, giving attendees the first look at beautifully decorated trees sponsored by local community partners.

The trees will then remain on the Mission Hill grounds until Jan. 4. Those wishing to see the trees will also get a guided tour that includes a seated tasting of wine and small bites. Tickets are $65 per person, $35 for members and $30 for those who choose a non-alcoholic pairing.

The kickoff event on Nov. 21 will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, but children under five get in for free. There will be mulled wine, and Santa Tom will make a special appearance for photos. The holiday market of local artisans is also back this year, and there will be surprises throughout the evening for those in attendance.

The first eight years of the Festival of Trees has raised more than $330,000 to support BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the kickoff event can be purchased here.