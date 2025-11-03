West Kelowna News

Video: West Kelowna resident captures meteor on security camera

Meteor caught on camera

Cindy White

A home security camera has captured a bright flash in the sky over the Central Okanagan.

Cameron McNeil, who lives in Lakeview Heights in West Kelowna, shared a video of what appears to be a meteor streaking through space and burning before reaching the earth. It happened around 12:25 Monday morning.

MacNeil said his cameras have caught other meteor activity in the past but not quite as spectacular as this latest celestial display.

The Taurid meteor shower is currently playing out over North America. The peak of the northern Taurids is expected over the next few days.