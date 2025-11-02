West Kelowna News
COSAR, RCMP searching for missing woman near Mount Boucherie
Search for missing woman
Photo: COSAR
Search crews are working in the Mount Boucherie area Sunday.
Police and search and rescue volunteers are searching around West Kelowna's Mount Boucherie area Sunday morning for a missing woman.
In a Facebook post, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue say 15 of its members are assisting RCMP officers in the search for 65-year-old Renee Leclerc.
Photo: COSAR
Renee Leclerc
The woman was last seen at her home near Ponderosa Road and COSAR says she “may appear disoriented.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.
