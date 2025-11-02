West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP asking for help locating missing senior

Police seek missing senior

Photo: RCMP West Kelowna RCMP are looking for 65-year-old Renee Leclerc

The West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior on Saturday.

Police are searching for 65-year-old Renee Leclerc, who was last known to be at her residence located near Ponderosa Road.

RCMP said it is unknown when she was last seen.

Leclerc is described as a white female, around 5’5” in height, weighing roughly 149lbs and with grey hair.

Police said they are very concerned for Leclerc’s well-being.

If located, please get in touch with West Kelowna RCMP immediately, as she may appear to be disoriented.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Leclerc or have information on her whereabouts to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or 911 and quote file number 2025-66089.