West Kelowna News

Westside Road reopens after power lines come down, electricity now restored

Road opens, power restored

Photo: Contributed Power lines across Westside Road Saturday morning.

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.

BC Hydro has now restored power to the area.

The utility says electricity was restored at at 8:33 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:02 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Westside Road is now reopened to traffic on Saturday afternoon, but travellers should expect major delays.

The road was closed between Highway 97 South and Westside Place after power lines were knocked out earlier in the day.

BC Hydro reports 274 properties in the Traders Cove area without power as a result.

A crew has been assigned to the area and is working on restoring power.

ORIGINAL: 11:45 a.m.

Yet another tree has come down across power lines on Westside Saturday morning, closing the road and knocking out power to 274 properties.

The tree came down just after 11 a.m. near Raymer Bay, knocking power lines down across both lanes.

A resident in the area says vehicles aren't able to get by and traffic is backing up in both directions.

Trees that were burned in the McDougall Creek wildfire have been falling across power lines in the area over the past several weeks, frustrating residents in the area.

BC Hydro told Castanet last week that they're working to address the issue.