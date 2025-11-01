West Kelowna News

Six storey development on Anders Road comes back to council

Photo: City of West Kelowna Anders Road property

West Kelowna council will get a second look at a proposed six-storey development planned for Anders Road.

Council saw the project back in January, but deferred a decision on it and adoption of the new zoning bylaw.

The issue was the narrowness of the property which council felt didn’t integrate well.

Coun. Rick de Jong said at the time it was his understanding council’s wish was to see land assemblies to accommodate larger buildings, not single lots as the Anders Road development was at the time.

“Consideration of that application was postponed and the zoning bylaw was amended to address concerns primarily related to stepbacks and parcel width,” a staff report suggests.

The new proposal coming to council Tuesday is seeking to rezone two properties, 911 and 921 Anders Road.

The conceptual layout would include 89 residential units situated within a six-storey, mixed-use apartment.

The residential mix would include studio to three bedroom plus units with three ground-floor commercial spaces.

Staff wrote the properties are designated as neighbourhood centre which aims to support development of smaller, walkable centres within various neighbourhoods of the city.

“The designation allows for building heights ranging from low-rise to mid-rise, with a maximum of six storeys.

“The proposed rezoning aligns with the intent and objectives of the neighbourhood centre designation and is consistent with the vision for the Lakeview Heights area outlined in the OCP.”