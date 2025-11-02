West Kelowna News

West Kelowna woman spots bear walking through her yard carrying a garbage bag

Bear carrying garbage bag

A Westside woman who lives in the Old Ferry Wharf Road area spotted a bear making off with a bag of garbage Wednesday night.

Trina Sandbach tells Castanet she saw the bear just after 9:30 p.m., making off with a full bag of garbage.

"I caught a bear coming out of my neighbour's. He packed across my driveway, up my flower beds, across my front lawn, then he did a loop down the fence around to the back bushes and ripped it all open."

Sandbach says she was quite upset by the sight.

Garbage bins typically go out in this area Thursday morning, but Sandbach says the bin in question was put out Wednesday night, and the bear had a feast and left a mess.

Sandbach says the bear was also lurking in the shadows and could easily have spooked anyone out walking in the neighbourhood. "It's quite dark because of the big walnut tree that blocks my yard."

"The bear didn't even go for the walnuts on the ground in the other neighbour's yard. It went for garbage. So that's where it becomes upsetting, because he didn't go for the natural food."

Bears' sense of smell is more than 2,000 times as strong as a human so they can smell garbage from miles away. Fall is also the time of year when bears enter a period of intense feeding called hyperphagia to build up fat reserves for winter hibernation, often consuming up to 20,000 calories a day.

WildSafeBC asks that residents not put trash out until the morning of collection, if possible. A full list of tips is here.