Dishonest door-to-door gutter salespeople at work in West Kelowna, says fire department

Misleading marketing tactics

Photo: Unsplash West Kelowna Fire Rescue has issued a warning about shady door-to-door gutter salespeople.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says it has contacted the police about “misleading marketing tactics” being employed by door-to-door gutter salespeople in the community.

Deputy fire chief Chad Gartrell says salespeople are approaching homeowners with bogus claims that the municipality and fire department are endorsing or mandating leaf, eave, or gutter guards for homes.

“We recommend that residents use FireSmart practices to safeguard their homes and properties to make them resistant to wildfire,” said Gartrell.

“Homeowners and renters can contact West Kelowna Fire Rescue directly or go online to www.firesmartbc.ca to find official FireSmart BC recommendations.”

Gartrell says the police have been alerted about the situation and shared a link to the RCMP’s website on safeguards from fraud and scams.