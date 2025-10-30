West Kelowna News

Westside Road residents outraged over persistent power outages

Power outages 'brutal'

Photo: Marianne Dahl Trees across the power lines near Bear Creek Road Friday October 24, 2025.

Residents living near Traders Cove and the Westside Road corridor are asking how many more power outages they can expect as a result of trees coming down on power lines.

Electricity was knocked out Friday, Oct. 24, for several hours due to a fallen tree, and residents complained that they wouldn't be able to watch the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Power remained out until the next day for more than 100 residents along Westside Road, only for another tree to take out a set of lines and cause a new outage in the same area that evening. Castanet also reported on outages on Oct. 17 and Sept. 21, caused by trees, with residents saying there have been additional outages this fall.

"Why have the burnt trees from the McDougall fire not been taken down? It's been over two years since the fire," Karen Antonopoulos asked Castanet.

Castanet reached out to BC Hydro for an answer to some of those questions.

Dave Cooper, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, says they are working on the situation.

"BC Hydro is listening to feedback received from residents and plans to have our Vegetation Management team speak with residents and owners of trees that are deemed dangerous to our assets," Cooper says.

Antonopoulos says she has not had any communication with BC Hydro as of Wednesday, Oct. 29.

"This keeps happening. First we went through all the fires and got through that, and now they've left all these dead burnt trees... it's not fine when they keep falling on the power lines."

Crystal Champagne-Smutko, another Westside Road resident, says she works from home and needs her internet connection in order to do her job.

"I need wi-fi to connect to our server. Every time this happens, I can't work."

Aside from the inconvenience of losing power, Champagne-Smutko is worried someone is going to get hurt.

"It's just been brutal, and it's gonna get worse as soon as we have snow falling on all these dead trees. They've just been lucky so far that nobody's been injured," says Champagne-Smutko.

BC Hydro customers in the area complain that the company's response time isn't fast enough for their liking.

"It takes them a good hour to even show up, which just kind of floors me," says Champagne-Smutko.

"I think everybody's just passing the buck, and it's going to be brutal this winter. We're kind of thinking, because it's two years since the fire, the trees have dried right out now, because we had the hot summer."



Champagne-Smutko says there was a tree down across Westside Road last week that shut Westside Road down, "that one went across the road, and the road was closed for over a day. That's brutal, and it's affecting everybody around here."

BC Hydro, meanwhile, says it relies significantly on reports of trees that could pose a threat to lines

"So if you do notice a change in a tree’s position towards the power lines, please contact 1-800-224-9376 to report," says Cooper.

Photo: Crystal Champagne-Smutko Trees down on power lines along Westside Rd.