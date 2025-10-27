West Kelowna News

Power back on in Wilson’s Landing area along Westside Road

Outage on Westside fixed

Photo: Contributed A tree came down across utility lines about 10 kilometres south of La Casa Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:45 a.m.

BC Hydro is no longer reporting a power outage to 119 customers in the Wilson’s Landing area.

The utility had estimated that lights would be back on at about 1:30 a.m. and have followed through.

A tree came down across power lines along Westside Road on Sunday afternoon. It was also blocking traffic in both directions.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Affected customers will likely be without electricity until the early morning hours in an area along Westside Road.

BC Hydro’s latest update on the outage affecting 119 customers in the Wilson’s Landing area says crews are on site. However, the utility estimates that lights won’t be back on until 1:30 a.m.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

A tree across the power lines along Westside Road appears to be to blame for the latest BC Hydro outage in the Wilson’s Landing area.

A Castanet reader shared a photo showing the fallen tree across the road.

He said it happened about 10 kilometres south of La Casa. The witness said the RCMP told him it would not be a quick cleanup and the road could be closed for some time.

In an update posted to its outages website, BC Hydro said a crew was expected to arrive on the scene around 7:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL 6:09 p.m.

The power is out again for some BC Hydro customers along Westside Road.

The latest outage affects 119 customers in the Wilson’s Landing area.

The cause of the outage, which was reported at 5:16 p.m., is under investigation. BC Hydro says a crew has been assigned to the area.

One resident said this is the third time the Wilson’s Landing area has had no electricity since Friday, after a tree came down across power lines near Bear Creek Road and Westside Road. It took crews several hours to make repairs in that incident.

Marianne Dahl, the vice president of the Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association, said they had to cancel their Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

“These downed trees have been so problematic,” she said. “Not only is it inconvenient but dangerous.”

BC Hydro has not listed an estimated time for power to be restored in this latest outage.