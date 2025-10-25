West Kelowna News

Power outage along Westside Road expected to last most of day

Homes still without power

Photo: Marianne Dahl Trees across the power lines near Bear Creek Road Friday afternoon.

More than 100 residents along Westside Road remain without power Saturday morning, and the outage is expected to last most of the day.

Power was first knocked out to the Traders Cove area Friday afternoon, after a tree fell on power lines near Bear Creek Road and Westside Road.

While that outage has been fixed, another tree fell on a line further north at about 7 p.m. Friday, knocking out power to 119 residents in the Wilson Landing area and further north along Westside Road.

BC Hydro says crews are on site working on the outage, but power isn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marianne Dahl, the vice president of the Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association, said they had to cancel their Annual General Meeting Saturday.

“These downed trees have been so problematic,” she said. “Not only is it inconvenient but dangerous.”