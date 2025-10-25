West Kelowna News

Fallen tree takes out power to Wilson Landing

More power outages

Photo: BC Hydro Map of impacted power outage area

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.

Electricity remains out for 119 people on Friday night, north of Westside Road and Wilson Landing.

BC Hydro crews are on their way, after another tree fell down on a power line, causing the outage.

This is following another outage from earlier in the day around the same area.

Castanet readers are reporting that Westside Road is closed just before Wilson's landing heading towards Fintry due to the trees falling.

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.

BC Hydro crews are now on the scene of a power outage along Westside Rd.

Dave Cooper with BC Hydro confirms a tree has fallen on a power line, causing the outage.

Cooper says they expect power to be restored by 8:30 p.m., "but it is quite gusty out there right now."

ORIGINAL 2:01 p.m.

Electricity is out to the Traders Cove area due to a fallen tree.

A Castanet reader says a tree has fallen on the power lines along Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Westside Road is still open to single-lane-alternating traffic, but the incident has knocked out power to the surrounding area.

275 properties are without electricity, according to BC Hydro, which says a crew has been dispatched to the area.