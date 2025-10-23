West Kelowna News

Tactical police raid home in West Kelowna

Tactical cops raid home

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

Members of the Emergency Response Team have cleared the home. West Kelowna RCMP officers remain on scene as the investigation continues.

The search warrant, executed Thursday morning, is connected to an ongoing drug investigation.

One individual who was inside the home at the time of the search has been taken into police custody.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

Police have now entered the home that they had surrounded earlier this morning.

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.

RCMP that converged at a West Kelowna home Thursday morning say they're following through with a search warrant related to a drug investigation.

At least one person at a home on Ponderosa Road has been arrested and police activity is continuing.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

RCMP surrounded a West Kelowna home Thursday morning and have made at least one arrest.

A resident on Ponderosa Road tells Castanet that the RCMP Emergency Response unit arrived on the 1500 Block of Ponderosa Road just before 9:30 a.m.

"I was outside with my daughter, and then I just looked over towards the school area. (ERT) was already pulling up on the front lawn. They've been using the megaphone," the resident Neil F. said.

He says he has heard multiple bangs and tear gas was deployed.

"I had to put my bandana over my face because it was so strong I was tearing up. I believe four or five people have come out of the house, but I believe there's still people inside," the eyewitness says.

Castanet has reached out to West Kelowna RCMP for more details.

A Castanet reporter at the scene said flash bangs were still being deployed at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.