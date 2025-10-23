West Kelowna News

Latin Voices Society hosts Day of the Dead event in West Kelowna

Celebrating the dead

Photo: Jessica Gomez A free Day of the Dead event will be held at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna on Sunday

Halloween might be over on October 31, but for some cultures, the Christian tradition that it evolved from continues on November 2.

That date is known as All Saints’ or All Souls' Day for some. For Latin Americans, it’s Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead. This year, it will be marked with a festival in the Central Okanagan.

The Latin Voices Society, a local non-profit dedicated to promoting, sharing, and celebrating the rich diversity of Latin American cultures, invites the community to attend a free event at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna.

“It’s not the fear of the dead. It’s about remembering the people we love and celebrating their memories. Their memories live through us,” said Saul Gomez, with the Latin Voices Society.

“As a community, Latinos, we are growing in the Okanagan and it’s very important that we can share this part of the culture to the non-Latinos, to Canadians.”

​There will be live music and dance, authentic food and drink, a vendor market and an altar building contest.

Altars or ofrendas are a pivotal part of Día de Muertos. The colourful displays are how people honour the spirit of a deceased loved one.

“It’s a day that we remember the people we lost and celebrate life with music, with food, with colours,” said Gomez.

While a variety of different foods will be served, Gomez said tamales and pozole are traditionally served on the special day.

The Day of the Dead event goes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 2 at Grizzli Winery, 2550 Boucherie Road. Admission is free.