West Kelowna News

West Kelowna woman sets up accessible Halloween display, urges others to do the same

Is Halloween accessible?

Contributed

Melayna Neufeld lost her leg after a workplace accident five years ago, but that hasn’t stopped her from setting up an annual Halloween display in her yard.

She and her husband have decorated the wheelchair ramp outside their home in Park Lane Estates, at 3270 Shannon Lake Rd. She’s inviting people with mobility challenges to stop by.

She is also encouraging others in the community to think about accessibility this Halloween. She knows firsthand the challenges of trick-or-treating with a wheelchair.

“It’s definitely a challenge that I faced myself when I started,” said Neufeld.

“I initially got hurt at work. I had a broken ankle and had a bunch of surgeries through that when my son was little, and then I ended up losing my leg during the pandemic.

“So, all of that while trying to trick-or-treat definitely opened my eyes to the challenges of trying to take my son (out).”

Neufeld said if you don’t have a ramp, try to set up displays close to a sidewalk or driveway, so that people don’t have to deal with stairs or uneven terrain. Somewhere that it’s close enough that it can be interactive,” she said. “A lot of mine, specifically, are on a sensor. So, you have to be close enough to be able to activate it and that’s sometimes the problem.”

A recent survey for Mars, in partnership with Ipsos, found that 34 per cent of Canadian trick-or-treat hosts admit they’ve never considered accessibility when planning their Halloween setup.

Despite that, Neufeld has noticed more people in her neighbourhood making the effort to come out to street level to hand out candy.

“Instead of waiting at the door – which a lot of people traditionally do– they’ll have a bucket outside saying ‘you can grab from this if you need an accessible option’ or they’ll actually move themselves outside to the end of their driveway or a sidewalk, somewhere accessible.”

Neufeld said when she first started setting up her Halloween display, it only attracted a handful of people. Now, eight years later, she’s spreading the word on local social media groups.

“I want to be as helpful as I can, especially given my situation. I understand how that can be from a parent perspective or a child perspective,” she said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re challenged or have any sort of impairment that makes it hard for them to participate.”