West Kelowna News

Lack of ability to fight fires in high-rise buildings stalls West Kelowna development

Photo: Contributed The City of West Kelowna putting plan in place to fight high-rise fires like this one at the Landmark 2 in Kelowna in 2006.

The City of West Kelowna has taken a step forward in giving its fire department the resources and training needed to fight fires in complex buildings greater than six storeys.

That will include extensive training and the addition of more firefighters and apparatus required for high rise buildings.

While no high-rise structures are presently in the city’s pipeline, the Official Community Plan adopted in 2023 allows for high rises of between 12 and 19 storeys in the Westbank Town Centre and up to 12 storeys in the Boucherie Town Centre.

But, the inability of the fire department to adequately defend those buildings has hamstrung the development community.

“Developers can’t get financing to even put a shovel in the ground until they know we can defend the structure,” said Coun. Rick de Jong.

The city hopes a comprehensive plan to fight fires in complex buildings adopted by council Tuesday night will address that.

The major component of the plan is bringing on a third on-duty fire company. This would include the addition, and training of 10 new firefighters.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund suggested budgeting those 10 firefighters in 2027, but delay hiring them until the development community is ready to advance projects.

“They would not be hired until a building permit is issued,” Brolund told council.

“That gives us an 18-month window to hire and train those firefighters.”

“If there was a plan in place, developers would be more willing to come forward,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“This is a critical first step.

“It is holding back development applications.”

Brolund calls this a “Made in West Kelowna” plan with five pillars and more than two dozen action items.

These include improved legislation such as updating the city’s fire protection bylaw, improved fire protection such as more frequent building inspections and better educating residents, additional systems and equipment, additional training and human resources.

It recommends the fire department deploy a minimum of 31 firefighters to complex building fires along with added mutual aid and support from other agencies plus additional coverage in case of a second event.

Brolund said the department will also work on establishing a new agreement with Westbank First Nation that addresses taller structures and an automatic mutual aid agreement with Kelowna and Peachland that would see those cities respond automatically in the event of a major fire.

“This plan has been in the works for three years now. We have made a lot of progress,” said Brolund.