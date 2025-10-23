West Kelowna News

Central Okanagan wineries celebrating healthy harvest this Halloween

Halloween treat at wineries

Cindy White

Wineries in the Central Okanagan are ready to celebrate a successful harvest.

This weekend, the Westside Wine Trail gets festive with its annual Halloween party, Trick or Sip. It's a chance to share their excitement after some very tough years.

“It was quite the undertaking the past few years with the loss of crop, but I am happy to say that all our tanks are full and everything is fermenting, which is exciting to see,” said Alana Lubchynski, winemaker at Beaumont Family Estate Winery on Boucherie Road.

At Niche Wine Co. on Bartley Road, co-owner Joanna Schlosser was grateful to be picking grapes again.

“Also, I think it’s the first time we’ve ever started picking grapes in September,” said Schlosser.

“We had an incredible season and we got a real boom of a crop and everything is in nice and early and the sun’s still shining out there. So, we just feel really lucky about this vintage.”

This is the third year of Trick or Sip, which launched not long after the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023. The event helped bring visitors back to Westside wineries that were hard hit by the disaster . It also helped them through 2024, when crops were devastated by a January cold snap.

At Beaumont, they have been busy making 800 eyeball cake pops to go with their “Monsters” theme.

“We’re really excited to showcase some of our new reds as a sample and just see everybody dressed up,” said Lubchynski.

Proceeds from tasting fees at Beaumont will be donated to the cancer foundation at Kelowna General Hospital.

At Niche, their Halloween theme is Beetlejuice.

“We have a Beetlejuice bar, we have a haunted hotdog lounge featuring the Wienery Food Truck, and then some pairings with candy and wine,” Schlosser explained.

Trick or Sip goes from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 25. Tickets are $20 and include tasting at all 15 participating wineries.

Find the full agenda and get tickets here.