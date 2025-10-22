West Kelowna News

Collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna slows commute from Kelowna

Collision slows commute

Photo: Castanet traffic camera Kelowna - W.R. Bennett Bridge 07.

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.

Traffic on Highway 97 heading into West Kelowna has improved Tuesday afternoon.

A collision near Hudson Road, which was causing backups all the way to the Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge, has now been cleared, and traffic is starting to move again.

Drivers should still expect volume delays on Highway 97 until the rush hour is finished.

ORIGINAL 4:32 p.m.

Traffic into West Kelowna is slow going Tuesday afternoon.

A collision near Hudson Road is causing backups all the way to the Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

According to the Google traffic map, there also appears to be another collision near Boucherie Road that is also complicating the drive from Kelowna to West Kelowna.