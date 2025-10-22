West Kelowna News

Residents in Upper Fintry have had their request for paved roads rejected

Dust will continue to fly

Photo: Eric Chopin Dust rises from unpaved roads in Upper Fintry in the spring of 2025.

A group of residents in Upper Fintry who started a petition to get their roads paved this past spring have received another setback.

The community was developed in the 60s but the roads in the area were never paved and over the years residents have had to live with dusty roads and potholes.

In June, the Regional District of Central Okanagan sent a letter on behalf of the residents, asking the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) to consider ways to mitigate the dust and to consider paving the roads.

However, at the beginning of October, MOTT rejected the RDCO and residents' request for paved roads and more dust control in their area.

MOTT says while they appreciate residents' desire for the roads in Upper Fintry to be paved, they have no plans to pave the roads in the near future.

"MOTT’s focus is on preserving existing paved infrastructure and are not prioritizing the paving of gravel roads at this time. Staff will keep in mind your request to pave the roads in the Upper Fintry subdivision, along with your other suggestions, as priorities, and funding allows," says a letter from MOTT to the RDCO.

The ministry says they work to control dust and conduct road base stabilization for gravel roads in the spring and typically finish by June 1 each year.

"This work was completed for all gravel roads in Upper Fintry, and MOTT staff continue to monitor roadways to ensure subsequent dust control applications are applied as needed."

The ministry also says local staff are working closely with AIM Roads, the maintenance contractor for the area, to assess and prioritize drainage and gravelling improvements within the subdivision.

The letter from MOTT goes on to address population growth in rural areas, like Upper Fintry.

"Housing must be built in the right places—areas which are appropriately serviced, non-hazardous areas, etc."

The letter points out that it is the responsibility of local governments to permit additional residential

density in already serviced neighbourhoods and to accommodate their housing needs requirements appropriately based on their local context.