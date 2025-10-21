West Kelowna News

Okanagan Anglican Camp wants to hear from you as they get ready to rebuild

Photo: Okanagan Anglican Camp Okanagan Anglican Camp after the McDougall Creek wildfire in August of 2023.

The Okanagan Anglican Camp is taking the next step in its rebuilding process.

The Diocese of Kootenay has now launched a feasibility study to help guide the rebuilding of the Westside Road camp, which was destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in August 2023.

The study will gather community input and explore opportunities for a renewed space.

“Camp OAC has always been more than a place — it’s an experience that shapes lives. Our goal isn’t just to rebuild what was lost, but to reimagine what camp can be for the next generation," says Ian Dixon, camp director.

Anyone interested in taking part can help shape the future Camp OAC at one of two upcoming open forum sessions, held virtually via Zoom.

Tuesday, October 21 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

Participants can register or learn more by clicking here.

The Camp OAC team envisions a space where children can reconnect with nature and each other, a place of joy, growth, and belonging that continues to serve the region for decades to come.

“While the fire took our buildings, it didn’t take our spirit. We’re inviting the entire community to be part of shaping Camp OAC’s next chapter," Dixon says.