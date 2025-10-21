West Kelowna News

West Kelowna family’s Halloween display returns, bigger and better

Tarragon Terror is back

Cindy White

Tarragon Terror is back for another year in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna and it’s even bigger and scarier.

The Leung family has turned their front yard into a haunted house each October, ever since moving to the neighbourhood in 2019. Every year it grows a bit, with new elements added to the display.

“We have our hearse and horse. We have our animated skeleton. We have Lord Raven over there and we’ve got some extra tombstones,” explained Nicole Leung as she showed off the expansive display.

The haunted house has become a creative outlet for daughter Aimee Davis, who has been producing Tarragon Terror videos that are posted on local Facebook groups.

“When I started recording random parts of the video, my mom said was like, ‘Hey, how about you put these together and we’ll put them on Facebook?’ That was almost three or four years ago, when I started that,” said Aimee.

It takes weeks for the family of five to set up all the ghosts, ghouls and goblins, complete with smoke, sound and lighting. They started in mid-September.

“We just do it when we can,” said dad Tom Leung. “After work and on the weekends.

“We all have a little bit of a busy schedule, so we kind of just help each other out and just do what we can.”

They have been getting drive-bys and people walking through the display every day over the past few weeks. On Halloween night, they expect to see hundreds of visitors looking for an extra thrill while out trick-or-treating.

You can find Tarragon Terror at 3371 Tarragon Court.