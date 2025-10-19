West Kelowna News
Snow falls again Sunday, forecast for Monday on Okanagan Connector
More snow for Connector
Photo: DriveBC webcam
Heavy snow was falling on the Okanagan Connector on Sunday afternoon.
The snowy season has set in along the Okanagan Connector between West Kelowna and Merritt.
DriveBC advised travellers to expect slush sections on Highway 97C between the junction of Highway 97 in West Kelowna and Pennask Summit on Sunday afternoon. Snow had been falling on and off for much of the day.
More snowfall is likely over parts of the Connector on Monday, according to the latest highway weather forecast.
“The forecast for Monday is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, expect flurries near the summit,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.
The snow level is expected to drop to 1700 meters in the Thompson-Okanagan on Monday night.
