West Kelowna invention adds Vancouver Island ski resort to growing client list

New mountain for skiKrumb

Photo: skiKrumb SkiKrumb will be offering its product at Mt. Washington Alpine Resort this winter.

An Okanagan invention to help young skiers stay safe will be found on Vancouver Island slopes this winter.

SkiKrumb, which is GPS tracking technology designed specifically for ski resorts, has partnered with Mt. Washington Alpine Resort for the upcoming season. The company was founded by West Kelowna’s Keith Macintyre, and its devices can be found on ski slopes throughout the province.

“Having directed snow school operations at Whistler for many years, I’ve seen firsthand the challenge of keeping track of large numbers of young skiers spread out over large terrain,” skiKrumb sales manager and former Whistler snow school director Russ Wood said in a press release. “SkiKrumb adds an essential layer of safety and efficiency to lesson management.

“Instructors can focus on teaching and kids can focus on learning, while parents gain peace of mind knowing everyone is accounted for. It’s a game-changer for snow schools and families alike.”

Unlike smartphones and Bluetooth tags, skiKrumb works seamlessly in cold weather, remote terrain and tree-covered slopes, areas where connectivity often fails. The device provides 10-second live location updates, instant SOS alerts, and replay features through an easy to-use mobile app.

Families can purchase skiKrumb devices online for use throughout the season, and they will also be available for all children enrolled in Mt. Washington’s snow school programs.