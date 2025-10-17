West Kelowna News

West Kelowna's newest fire hall built for a century of use

New fire hall opens doors

West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights community has a new sparkling addition to its neighbourhood.

The West Kelowna Fire Station 32 at 860 Anders Road officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, Oct. 17, aimed at meeting the needs of the growing community.

The new station is replacing the old hall, which had been in operation since 1971.

"This project has been talked about over the past 11 years, and it is so great to finally see it come to fruition," said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. "The new hall is twice the size of the old one and we have new spaces here that we didn't have before."

Those include revamped dormitories, a large kitchen, recreation space, state-of-the-art strength gym and an $80,000 washing machine.

"I am happy we were able to build this on time and on-budget."

The $14.3 million project also includes a new community hall, three pickleball courts, sport courts, playgrounds and a revamped tennis facility for the Lakeview Heights Tennis Club.

Public bookings for the new community hall and outdoor event space will open starting Dec. 1.

The modernized fire station was built by former firefighters with sustainability and longevity in mind.

"This station will take care of the men and women who work in it, who in turn take care of the community," said Brolund.

"We are so grateful for the support for the community and we are going to take care of it for the next 100 years."

The old hall, across the street on Olalla Road, has been sold and will form part of a future development.