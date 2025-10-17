West Kelowna News

Power restored in the Traders Cove area

Photo: BC Hydro Power out to 275 customers in the Traders Cove area

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Power has been restored to the Traders Cove area.

An outage persists for 36 properties on Bear Lake Main Road.

ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m.

A few hundred customers in the Traders Cove area are without power.

BC Hydro says 275 customers north of Brens Road have been without power since shortly after 10:30 Friday morning.

The culprit, trees down across power lines.

Crews are on the way.

It’s not clear how long the power will remain out.