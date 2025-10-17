Power restored in the Traders Cove area

West Kelowna News
UPDATE 3:25 p.m.
Power has been restored to the Traders Cove area.
An outage persists for 36 properties on Bear Lake Main Road.
ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m.
A few hundred customers in the Traders Cove area are without power.
BC Hydro says 275 customers north of Brens Road have been without power since shortly after 10:30 Friday morning.
The culprit, trees down across power lines.
Crews are on the way.
It’s not clear how long the power will remain out.
