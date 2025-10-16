West Kelowna News

Fireworks shot from car on same night as Westside Road wildfire

Fireworks precede grass fire

Colin Dacre

UPDATE 11:41 a.m.

Deena Johansen was driving down Westside Road Tuesday night when she saw a spark coming from a vehicle driving toward her.

“I was going northbound, they were driving southbound. I saw a firework fly out of the back drivers window right before we passed each other,” Johansen said.

“When I looked up, the sparks flew like a firework does. I jerked my wheel from being startled but thankfully caught myself.”

When the spark landed behind her, she pulled over.

“I pulled over to both calm down from the shock and to make sure no fire ignited,” she said.

When she didn’t see a fire she drove away.

Later, however, she learned that there had been a grass fire in the area.

Officials from BC Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Rescue were tasked with dousing the blaze and did so quickly.

It was held before it even made it onto BC Wildfire’s app.

A BC Wildfire information officer said the cause is unknown, but without any lightning in the area it’s human caused.

Whether it was caused by these people remains to be see, though Johansen has her suspicions.

ORIGINAL 8:49 a.m.

A late-night grass fire on Westside Road is suspected to have been human caused.

"The fire started yesterday evening and ... it is now considered being held," Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire Service information officer, said.

The blaze, near Bear Creek Provincial Park, grew to just 0.1 hectares before crews got a handle on it.

In addition to the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue attended the scene, though it was just outside their jurisdiction.

Fire chief Jason Brolund said "quick work of firefighters from multiple departments saw this one knocked down fast."