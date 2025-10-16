West Kelowna News

West Kelowna man attempts to dip his foot in all three of Canada's oceans before winter

Adventurer crosses Canada

Photo: Bruce Shouldice West Kelowna adventurer, Bruce Shouldice, is attempting to dip his foot in all three of Canada's oceans.

A West Kelowna man is trying to dip his foot in all three of Canada’s oceans in under 60 days.

Bruce Shouldice packed up his small trailer, loaded up his Nissan Xterra, and headed out on Sept. 1, 2025.

Shouldice wanted to try to travel across the country, and up into Canada’s north, as he tried to visit historical sites across Canada and dip a foot in all three of the nation's oceans—Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific.

Shouldice says he captured many images and made memories all across his journey, including catching a large northern pike near Kenora, Ontario, and flying over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in the southwest Yukon.

“That‘s the first time I’ve ever gotten airsick, but it was a small plane and we were flying at 10,000 feet, so the oxygen was pretty thin,” says Shouldice.

Shouldice has been sharing parts of his journey on his YouTube channel.

He’s still got to make his way to Tofino before he can call his journey complete,

"I’m right on track to do it in about 50 days.”

Shouldice says that once he completes his journey, he plans to take a few days to enjoy Vancouver Island before heading back to his home in West Kelowna.

“Nissan has contacted me about being a part of the story, and I’ll be doing something to celebrate at the Tim Hortons in West Kelowna when I return,” says Shouldice.

YouTube westcoastadventuresbc