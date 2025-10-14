West Kelowna News

Dozens arrested during West Kelowna RCMP ‘Project Deadbolt’ crackdown on violent, drug-related crime

Violent, drug crime arrests

Photo: RCMP An RCMP officer stands next to a seized vehicle.

Approximately 50 people were arrested, including one repeat violent offender during a coordinated crackdown on violent and drug-related crime in the City of West Kelowna.

Nicknamed ‘Project Deadbolt, ’ the initiative was funded through the BC Government’s Safer Communities through Targeted Enforcement (S.I.T.E.) program. It involved the West Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement teams, including the Crime Reduction Unit, drug section and traffic section.

Along with the dozens of arrests, police seized dozens of weapons, including a loaded handgun. Over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized, four stolen vehicles were recovered and more than $30,000 in property was seized, including $10,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“Project Deadbolt demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our detachment to target those responsible for violent and drug-related offences that harm our community,” said Staff Sergeant Brendan Dolan, West Kelowna RCMP. “This type of coordinated enforcement sends a strong message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in West Kelowna.”

Among those arrested was one person designated under the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative and three people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information related to drug or violent crime in West Kelowna is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.