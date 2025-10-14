West Kelowna News

Grass fire near Traders Cove under control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The small fire was brought under control within a few hours.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

A grass fire along Westside Road is now under control.

The fire sparked around noon on Sunday near Traders Cove. It was quickly knocked down by local volunteer firefighters and BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS said the fire was about two-thirds of a hectare in size.

It was believed to be human-caused.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service now lists a grass fire near Traders Cove as being held.

Crews managed to contain the fire quickly, limiting its size to just over half a hectare.

The fire is believed to be human-caused.

ORIGINAL 1:33 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews were called in to help with a blaze that sparked near Traders Cove Monday and within an hour it was largely under control, officials say.

The grassfire, of undetermined origin, started around noon Monday and BC Wildfire and the local volunteer department were called in to help.

"The fire department responded to it, knocked it down and lessened the threat," Les Leduc, a BCWS representative said.

"They will be there for a couple hours to mop it up."



BC Wildfire still has the fire listed on its wildfire map as out of control, and measured at .009 hectares.