West Kelowna News

Effort to keep notorious killer behind bars gets underway ahead of 2026 parole opportunity

Keeping killer behind bars

Photo: The Canadian Press. David Shearing (a.k.a David Ennis) is shown in a 1983 file photo. Shearing pleaded guilty and received the maximum sentence of life without chance at parole for 25 years. He's now eligible to apply for parole every two years.

One of the most notorious murderers in B.C. history will soon be up for parole, and an effort to ensure he remains behind bars is underway.

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, killed six members of West Kelowna's Johnson and Bentley families in 1982. Last week, a petition was launched on Change.org looking for support to keep him in prison.

“It is crucial that we collectively urge the Parole Board of Canada to ensure that Ennis remains behind bars,” Tammy Arishenkoff, a childhood friend of the girls killed years ago, said in the petition.

“Public safety must remain the foremost concern. The risk associated with granting him parole far outweighs any argument for his potential rehabilitation.”

The parole hearing isn't expected until August 2026, but in the five days since the petition launched, it has garnered 3,000 signatures.

Arishenkoff was just a child when Ennis murdered the family, but in the last decade she’s been at the forefront of an effort to keep him behind bars.

She’s said in previous interview that she’s taken on the cause to help alleviate some of the strain the parole process has put on the family. Their efforts have, seemingly, been successful.

“He was denied parole in 2008 and again in 2012 for numerous issues, including diagnosis of psychopathy,” Arishenkoff said in the petition.

“In 2010, 2014 and 2016, he waived his right and opted out of his legislated parole review. In 2021, through your overwhelming support in helping us get over 101,000 signatures, he was again denied both day and full parole.”

Arishenkoff said she’s again going to her community for support because after 43 years, nothing has “diminished the fear of the threat he would pose to surviving family and friends and society as a whole if ever released back into the community.”

It was August 1982 when three generations of the Johnson and Bentley families — George and Edith Bentley of Port Coquitlam, their daughter Jackie Johnson and her husband, Bob, of Westbank and their two daughters, Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, — gathered for a camping trip in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

According to parole documents, Janet caught Ennis' eye. He stalked the family for at least two days before going to the campsite and shooting the four adults so he could kidnap the two young girls.

Over the better part of a week, Ennis kept the girls hostage and sexually assaulted Janet. He eventually took them into the woods, one at a time, and killed them also.

He loaded all the bodies into one of the family's vehicles and torched it in a secluded area of the park. Their remains were discovered on Sept. 13, 1982. It was another 14 months before investigators tracked down Ennis.

Ennis pleaded guilty in 1984 to six counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The judge said Ennis's crime was “a cold-blooded and senseless execution of six defenceless and innocent people.”