City of West Kelowna hosts drop-in cornhole event for youth at City Hall plaza

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna City hall on Old Okanagan Highway in Westbank.

The final Pop-Ups on the Plaza will be held outside West Kelowna City Hall this week.

The season wraps up with a special youth cornhole night for middle and high school students on Wednesday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.

The free evening will include games, music, food and giveaways. It will also provide a space for young people to learn about local programs and resources that support mental health and well-being.

Foundry (Canadian Mental Health Association), Westbank Lions Club, West Kelowna Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club Okanagan, United Way and Westbank First Nation will be on hand for the Westside Youth Cornhole Event. Members of the Kelowna Cornhole League will also be there to help show rookies the ropes.

The free event is open to all youth, especially those in middle and high school. No registration is required, just show up and join the fun.