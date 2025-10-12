West Kelowna News

Head-on collision near Bear Creek sends three to hospital; truck was borrowed

3 sent to hospital in crash

Photo: Contributed Head-on crash by Bear Creek Campground

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

The owner of a truck involved in a crash near Bear Creek Campground on Saturday says it was their neighbour behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Speaking to Castanet, the owner said the neighbour had borrowed the truck to pick up a dryer before the crash happened.

"The driver of the Mercedes and his passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. [The] driver of the GMC who was struck head on was banged up and also taken to hospital. Last we spoke to him he was doing ok," the truck owner said.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

ORIGINAL: 4:05 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a head-on collision near Bear Creek Campground.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness tells Castanet a total of three people were involved in the incident.

It’s not yet known if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.