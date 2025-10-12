West Kelowna News

Man who threatened 2 Okanagan schools in 2008 released from psychiatric hospital

Released years after threats

Photo: CTV Vancouver John Berg

A man who threatened to bomb an Okanagan school and shoot up another back in 2008 was released from a psychiatric hospital earlier this year.

John Berg, now 49 years old, has been in and out of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since his arrest in 2008. On April 4 and 5 of 2008, when Berg was 32, he sent threatening emails to the South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver and another school in West Kelowna.

In the emails, he threatened to bomb the West Kelowna school and said that because he'd been bullied, he was going to bring a gun to SOSS and “shoot everyone in [his] path and then shoot [himself].”

Berg was found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder and was held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital until 2011, when he was released. He remained out of custody, living in community placements in Kelowna, until 2020, when his mental state began “deteriorating.”

The Review Board notes that as recently as 2019, Berg was caught watching videos online of school shootings and accessed information about members of his graduating class.

He again lived at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital for several years, with increased leaves to a residence in South Surrey over time. Police put out a public notice in 2021 after Berg failed to return to the hospital after getting a day pass, but he was soon located and returned to the hospital.

In September 2023, he was once again discharged on a number of conditions.

But within two months, Berg's live-in caretaker reported Berg had been exhibiting hostility, including “voicing self-harming behaviours,” and he returned to the hospital.

In February 2024, the Review Board maintained his detention at the hospital, finding that Berg had “become progressively dysregulated while in the community.”

A medical expert told the board that Berg “posed a significant threat of harm to others” when he becomes dysregulated, and that he had benefitted from the structure of the hospital environment.

This past February, the Review Board once again granted Berg a conditional discharge from the hospital, now that he is once again in a “stable state.”

He has been living with a live-in caretaker in Chilliwack and his internet usage continues to be monitored by his care team.

Berg's psychiatrist, Dr. Elizabeth Zachariah, noted that he has never been physically violent since his admission to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital back in 2008.

Dr. Zachariah told the Review Board back in February that Berg was “thriving” under his arrangements at the time, which included supervision while living in the community.

“Both the interest of public safety and patient needs can be adequately maintained by Mr. Berg living in the community under the supervision of the Surrey Regional Forensic Clinic on a conditional discharge,” Dr. Zachariah said.

As a result, the Review Board added a condition on Berg's release that he be accompanied by an approved responsible adult at all times when leaving his residence.

Berg's conditional release conditions will be reviewed one year after the February 2025 decision.