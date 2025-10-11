West Kelowna News

Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire sparked near Hwy 97

Photo: Contributed Smoke billows from a fire near Highway 97 Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire that was sparked near Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday morning.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue chief Jason Brolund said firefighters responded to the fire near the Marshall Road trailer park just before 7:30 a.m. and quickly knocked it down.

Brolund added the fire was "kept quite small."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a fire near Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday morning.

A large amount of smoke was seen coming from the area between Horizon Drive and Westlake Road just before 7:30 a.m., and fire crews, police and paramedics have responded.

A photo from the scene appears to show that one lane of southbound Highway 97 traffic has been closed as fire crews extinguish the blaze, causing minor traffic delays.

It's not clear how the fire was started at this time.