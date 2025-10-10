West Kelowna News

Up to 10 cm of snow forecast to fall on Okanagan Connector this weekend

Snow expected to fall

Photo: Amberlee Ficociello - file photo A snowy Okanagan Connector in November 2022.

Winter is coming at higher elevations this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday, warning of possible snow on the Okanagan Connector this weekend.

With temperatures forecast to fall, snow is expected to fall on the high-elevation mountain pass beginning Saturday afternoon and extending through Thanksgiving Monday.

“A cold front moving through the interior of British Columbia will begin to drop temperatures Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada says.

“Rapid cooling over the Interior combined with moisture from an upper lower moving through Washington is likely to give snow over the high elevation highway passes.”

Environment Canada says anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of snow could fall through the weekend.

Winter tires are required for highway driving as of Oct. 1.