West Kelowna News

West Kelowna council hears concerns from residents about opening up more short-term rentals

Pushback to Airbnbs

Photo: Contributed Neighbours voice opposition to opening up short-term rentals in West Kelowna

Leave our quaint, quiet neighbourhoods alone.

That was the message delivered by a handful of residents strongly opposed to opening up short-term rentals to secondary suites within RC3 zoned homes in West Kelowna.

Those are single-detached and duplex residential homes. There are pockets of RC3 zoning in most West Kelowna neighbourhoods.

Staff have indicated the change could result in about 30 additional homes registering to operate short-term rentals, however some of the seven members of the public who spoke said there are already illegal short-term rentals operating that have brought noise, parties, parking problems, trespassing and other issues into their neighbourhoods.

After updating short-term rental policies a year ago, council indicated it heard from some members of the public asking that RC3 zoned homes be added to the list of ones permitted for short-term rentals.

Council gave first reading to a bylaw to add the RC3 zoned properties in August, triggering Tuesday’s public hearing.

“This is breach of trust,” said Tallus Ridge resident Dean Clark, who told council he purchased a home in that neighbourhood because short-term rentals were not permitted.

“We played by the rules, bought in an area where we knew short-term rentals were not allowed.

“This is betrayal.”

Dave Harris, also a Tallus Ridge resident, voiced concerns about public safety and the fate of long-term renters, saying passing this bylaw would be akin to opening Pandora’s Box.

Tina Hart pointed out the narrow streets in the hillside neighbourhood, suggesting vehicles parking on the street would make it impossible for emergency vehicles to get by while another resident claimed the bylaw would benefit a few at the expense of many more.

Neighbours also suggested enforcement was “spotty at best” right now, and neighbours would end up acting as bylaw enforcement when problems arise.

Staff will take the comments from residents along with previous submissions and include them within a final report for council consideration at an upcoming meeting when they will decide whether to advance the bylaw toward adoption or kill it.