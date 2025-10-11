West Kelowna News

West Kelowna haunted house supports food bank, Mamas for Mamas

Haunting Lakeview Heights

Cindy White

A West Kelowna family is scaring up support for the Central Okanagan Food Bank and Mamas for Mamas.

The family has turned their yard into an interactive Halloween display. You can find the haunted house at 827 Franwill Road, just off Boucherie Road in the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood.

This is the eighth year they have set up the spooky spectacle.

“If you haven’t been here before, you park, you’re welcome to walk around and you clap your hands,” said homeowner Marlene Chircop. “Most of the things in the yard and in our glow tent this year are sound-activated. So you just walk around and clap, and things come to life.”

The glow tent is open Wednesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The grounds are open to walk around every day until the end of October.

They will be adding one new element to the display once a week to entice repeat visitors.

Chircop estimates they collect between 30 and 35 bags of food each year and get between 160 and 200 people on Halloween night.

“So, thank you to everybody that supports us every year,” she said. “The community is fantastic.”