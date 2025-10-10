West Kelowna News
Westbank Museum will be haunted for 10 days this month
Haunted night at museum
Photo: Westbank Museum
The 5th Haunted House at the museum runs from Oct. 21-31 at Westbank Museum.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween event this year, the Westbank Museum has you covered.
This is the fifth anniversary of the Haunted House at the museum.
The fun starts on Oct. 21 and runs for 10 days until Halloween. The haunted house will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 31.
“We are once again partnering with the Central Okanagan Food Bank and will be collecting non-perishable food donations for them,” said organizer Brenden Studer.
There will also be a scavenger hunt with glow-in-the-dark 'V's hidden throughout the haunted house to commemorate the event’s 5th anniversary.
For more information, click here.
