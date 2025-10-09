West Kelowna News

Killiney Beach water quality advisory ends

Water advisory lifted

Photo: Contributed Killiney Beach water quality advisory ends

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has officially ended the Water Quality Advisory for residents served by the Killiney Beach water system, following consultation with Interior Health.

The advisory, which had been in place since April 15, 2025, was issued due to elevated turbidity levels in the water supply.

Officials now confirm that turbidity levels have returned to safe and acceptable limits, as outlined by Canadian drinking water guidelines.

The precautionary notice is no longer in effect, and the water is once again considered safe for consumption without additional precautions.